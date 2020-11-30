Pro jet-ski rider faces disciplinary action after quarantine breach

Local professional jet-ski rider Vanjae ‘VJ’ Ramgeet will be penalised following an alleged quarantine breach by his girlfriend on Sunday, the Cayman Islands Watercraft Association announced Monday.

In a brief statement on the incident, the association said a board meeting will be held to determine the appropriate disciplinary action that will be taken against Ramgeet.

It identified Ramgeet’s girlfriend Skylar Mack, the daughter of international rider Dennis Mack, as the individual who allegedly left quarantine on Sunday to attend a Watercraft Association-sanctioned race event in which Ramgeet was competing.

Travel Cayman, in a statement Sunday night, announced that the breach was reported to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. The traveller was detained by police under the Public Health Law and moved to a government facility, under 24-hour security, at the suspect’s expense.

A file will be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for a decision. Mack is in 14-day quarantine, as is required upon entry into the Cayman Islands.

Last week, a couple was fined $1,000 each after pleading guilty to breaching quarantine-in-residence protocols. They have since departed Cayman and have been banned from returning to the islands while COVID-19 measures remain in place.

Three other suspected breaches of quarantine remain under investigation. There has been no further update on those cases which were announced by authorities last week.

The Watercraft Association was alerted by members of the public of the possible breach, it said in the statement issued Monday, and “immediately alerted the authorities to confirm the suspicions and the matter was dealt with by the RCIPS and the Public Health Department”.

The association said it is assisting authorities with their enquiries.

Watercraft Association president Gary Whittaker stressed the importance the organisation places on public safety.

“I would like to make it abundantly clear to our riders, officials and the general public who were in attendance that safety is always the number one priority at our events, regardless of whether it’s on the water or on-land,” he said in the statement.

Christopher Bodden, the association’s head of fundraising, apologised to sponsors who came on board for the final race of what has been a very short season.

“[I] reassure you that we take the safety of everyone, including the reputation of our sponsors very seriously,” he said in the statement.

The association has asked that any person who believes that they may have had contact with Mack to contact the Public Health Department and follow their guidelines.