Jarvis signs to golf for UNLV

Cayman Islands amateur golfer Aaron Jarvis ofﬁcially is a Runnin’ Rebel.

Jarvis recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play at the University

of Nevada, Las Vegas. It comes as fellow golfer Justin Hastings recently signed an NLI to play at San Diego State University.

An NLI cements a student-athlete’s commitment to play at a particular school.

Those schools are both in the Mountain West Conference, which means the pair will compete against each other in conference play at the college level.

“I think it’s awesome. It’s gonna be pretty cool,” Jarvis told the Compass in September on the prospect of facing Hastings at the college level. “Hopefully UNLV comes out on top but it’s gonna be fun. I can’t wait.”

Jarvis, 17, lives in Orlando, Florida, where he trains at the nearby David Leadbetter Golf Academy.

UNLV had won four out of the last ﬁ ve Mountain West Conference men’s golf team championships prior to the 2020 season that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Runnin’ Rebels have produced several professional players, including world No. 8 Adam Scott, Ryan Moore and Charley Hoffman.