Police name pedestrian in fatal accident

Police have confirmed that Jamaican national Paul Andrew Wright was the pedestrian who died from injuries sustained when he was hit by a car last week.

The accident occurred shortly after 5am on Thursday, 26 Nov., along Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Woodland Drive, Bodden Town.

Cayman resident Wright, 36, was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital but succumbed to his injuries the following day.

In a statement naming the victim, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said the Traffic and Road Policing Unit is investigating the circumstance of the fatal collision.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information about the accident can call police at 649-6254.