8 new COVID cases among travellers

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee announced Monday that eight new positive COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend – all among travellers.

He said 503 COVID-19 tests had been carried out since Friday, 27 Nov. Six of the eight imported cases are asymptomatic and two are exhibiting symptoms. They will all remain in isolation until they are considered recovered, he said.

The latest cases bring to 28 the total number of active cases in the Cayman Islands. All the active cases involve travellers who have arrived on island and were immediately placed in quarantine in residences or government facilities.

Two people have died of coronavirus in Cayman since the pandemic began – an Italian cruise ship tourist who died in March, and a woman who passed away earlier this month after spending at least six weeks on a ventilator at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

According to health officials, at least 887 people are in isolation, although this does not include individuals isolating at one specific facility as this number was not available at time of publication.