Light up a Life at Jasmine

Remembering those who have passed

Every year, those who have lost a loved one gather for the Light up a Life remembrance event, hosted by Jasmine.

On Tuesday, the public is invited to gather at Jasmine Villa from 5:30pm to dedicate a light on the memorial tree, which will remain lit throughout the holiday season.

Once again, the Cayman National Choir will be performing and Pastor Randy will be present.

Diane Donovan from Bodyworks will also play crystal singing bowls to promote healing.

This is a wonderful evening of comfort for those dealing with loss, particularly at this time of year.

To register in advance, download the registration form and return it to [email protected], or arrive at 5:15pm to register on the night. There is a minimum donation of $10 per light.