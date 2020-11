A pedestrian who was badly injured after being struck by a car in Lower Valley died on Friday evening.

The collision occurred on Shamrock Road, near Woodland Drive, just before 5:50am on Thursday, 26 Nov.

The man succumbed to his injuries around 7:15pm Friday.

The RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit is appealing for witnesses to the collision. Anyone who witnessed the incident can call 649-6254.