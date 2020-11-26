A pedestrian is believed to be in serious condition at hospital following an early morning collision Thursday in East End, police have said.

The incident happened just before 5:50am along Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Woodland Drive.

Police said the pedestrian was transported by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment.

The section of Shamrock Road where the collision occurred is currently closed as Traffic and Road Policing officers are on the scene carrying out investigations.

Traffic coming from the eastern districts is being diverted through Agricola Drive unto Daniel’s Drive.

The RCIPS said it will provide an update once the road way is reopened.