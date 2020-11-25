Music at the Library highlights young talent

Cayman Arts Festival is hosting another installment of its Music at the Library series, with a host of talented young musicians performing on Thursday night.

As before, it will be held at the George Town Public Library and the event begins at 6pm.

The students scheduled to appear are: Gabrielle Best (violin), Thian Bodden (violin), Jessie Hurlston-Watler (violin), Amare Hamilton (violin), Garson Gardiner (violin), Mathilda Ecke (cello), Richard Ecke (cello), Greta Ecke (cello), Kyla Machingambi (guitar), Dylan Tonner (piano), and the cello ensemble of Victor Ferreira, Noah Arbo and Henry Peedom.

Marius Gaina, executive director of Cayman Arts Festival, appealed to the public to come out and enjoy the performances, adding that a good audience presence “would be such a strong encouragement for [the musicians]”.

Tickets are available at the door and are $20 for adults and $5 for students. For more information and to purchase or reserve tickets, email [email protected] al.com or call 922-5550.