Mo bros: Fraternity and charity in times of COVID

The annual campaign seeks to bring awareness to issues like prostate and testicular cancer, as well as mental health.

The Mo Bros will close out the month tonight at 6pm at The Lodge, where participants will compete in different moustache-themed categories.

“MOvember tries to raise awareness about prostate cancer and testicular cancer as well as the dangers of ignoring the signs of depression and poor mental health,” explained Dave O’Driscoll, chair of the MOvember committee.

Visit movember.ky for more information on the event as well as information on testicular cancer, prostate cancer and mental health.