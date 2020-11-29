Government launches ‘Giving Tree’ appeal

The Cayman Islands government is inviting members of the public and businesses to support people in need during the holiday season by donating gifts as part of this year’s ‘Giving Tree’ appeal.

The appeal, which launched on Friday, 27 Nov. and ends on Tuesday, 15 Dec., will benefit clients of the Family Resource Centre, Needs Assessment Unit and Department of Children and Family Services, according to a press release.

To take part, people can visit the Giving Tree in the Government Administration Building’s public lobby – open on weekdays from 9am to 5pm. Participants can select a donation present tag from the tree and return with the unwrapped present in a gift bag, with the tag affixed, and place under the Giving Tree.

“Gifts sought include wellness products and experiences, gift certificates for dining, attraction passes, staycation gift certificates, children’s gifts and family support, such as gift certificates for fuel, groceries and utilities,” the release noted.

Head of the Civil Service, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson encouraged civil servants to get behind the gift-giving drive to help support both colleagues and the wider community.

“Public servants have impressed me this year with their generosity and community mindedness, supporting the CIG Cares initiative to raise money for the NAU and Meals on Wheels. Both of these organisations have proved vital this year as we deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Manderson said in the release.

“The FRC, NAU and DCFS provide year-round support to the community, but there’s no better time than Christmas for us to step up and realise our purpose to make the lives of those we serve better. I encourage everyone to join me in supporting the CIG Giving Tree to make the festive period a little brighter and more joyful for those in need,” he added.

Governor Martyn Roper and Premier Alden McLaughlin were among the first to collect their donation tags and support this year’s gift-giving drive, the release stated.

“It’s wonderful to have the opportunity again this year to provide a gift for those in need. I encourage civil servants to come and collect their tags, as I have done, and provide a gift so that the FRC, NAU and DCFS can distribute them to those in need in our community. It is a great gesture from the civil service to help those who need our support, particularly during this most difficult of years,” the governor said.

The premier stated in the release, “As Minister for Community Affairs, I am very conscious of the challenges many in our community face, even in the best of times. This has been truly a difficult year; it’s more important than ever that we do all that we can to make the most vulnerable in our community feel the love and spirit of Christmas.”

Last year’s gift-giving initiative gathered almost 400 presents for members of the community.

Donors are encouraged to take a selfie or a short video clip and share it using #CIGGiving, the release noted.