New fintech consultancy launched to meet growing global demand

A new management consulting firm has opened in Cayman, led by fintech experts Brandon Caruana and Brian Tang. Cartan Group LLC is the first technology-focussed strategy and management consulting agency on island, dedicated to helping institutional clients embrace emerging technologies that could disrupt their global strategies and operating models.

With 20 years of experience in leading and initiating IT strategies and digital transformations for large financial services firms locally, Cartan aims to meet a growing demand in the industry for advice around digitalisation.

“The heightened demand of digital change and the growing pressures for entrepreneurs and enterprises to digitalise means businesses large and small are having to transform by integrating new, innovative technology with business operations,” said co-founder Brandon Caruana in a press release. “We are challenging how traditional consulting services firms work by creating a modern, digital consultancy that can deliver tangible value to start-ups, SMEs and larger institutional clients.”

The company’s key offerings are geared toward digital strategy, data and analytics, and digital transformation services.

Cartan will serve local and international clients from its base in Grand Cayman, offering advisory, strategy, governance and technology solutions to businesses around the world.

The firm has also developed a set of proprietary platforms and services to help organisations understand and adapt to the digital environment. This includes a 360° Industry Monitor platform that uses advanced data analytics to understand key market drivers, rising threats and potential opportunities underlying specific industries, and a 180° Enterprise Innovation Lab designed to transform large operations and complex processes into small, distributed and empowered teams.

While the services are relatively new locally, Cartan says it is building on its extensive experience in the space. The founders have dealt with numerous projects in data and emerging technology, including the development and implementation of the first and only regulated blockchain asset custody solution in Cayman, Cartan stated. The leadership team is a regular adviser to government and other regulatory bodies on the potential impact of these emerging industries, the company says.

As members of the Financial Services Legislation Committee’s FinTech Sub-committee and founding members of the Blockchain Association of the Cayman Islands, Cartan is also working to educate the local community on the wider fintech industry.

The firm launched Women Code Cayman with the support of Cayman Enterprise City and Ministry of Community Affairs. Women Code Cayman helps women who are passionate about technology become tech leaders in Cayman’s digital economy, according to Cartan.

“As the need to digitalise remains top of the agenda for many large businesses, and the emerging potential of blockchain technologies, cryptocurrencies and other digital assets signifies an exclusive opportunity for Cayman to become a leading offshore location for these new technologies, we are excited to be propelling the local industry forward while assisting global clients to navigate this new world,” Caruana said.