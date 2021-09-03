Cayman entrepreneur’s fintech start-up selected for accelerator

Cayman-based entrepreneur Michelle Morgan’s Canadian tech company Advanced Alternative Investment Systems (AdvancedAIS) has been accepted into the Fintech Innovation Lab: Asia Pacific, a 12-week accelerator programme.

The accelerator, created by consulting firm Accenture, in collaboration with Hong Kong Cyberport, brings fintech companies and financial institutions together, provides mentorship and helps the start-ups fine-tune and scale their business.

AdvancedAIS is one of 11 companies that was invited into the programme out of hundreds of applications from 28 countries.

The company has developed the Titan Platform, a cloud-based back-office system for portfolio accounting, general ledger and transfer agency/income allocation functionality used by hedge funds, fund administrators and financial institutions.

“We started the application process in May of this year, responding to the accelerator’s challenge to supply fintech to support digital currency,” Morgan, director and CEO of AdvancedAIS, told the Cayman Compass.

- Advertisement -

Morgan’s Cayman business, Titan Technology Group, Ltd, is a subsidiary of AdvancedAIS and provides marketing services for the company.

She said the Fintech Innovation Lab will help her company “take the technology we have worked so hard on to the businesses that need it in an efficient and resource-appropriate way”.

Morgan, who is staying in Hong Kong for the duration of the accelerator, hopes that the relationships built during the programme will focus the company’s development to-do list based on the feedback she receives and what the industry needs.

Getting in front of relevant decision makers will take the business to the next level, she added.

Ultimately, Morgan said she wants the Titan Platform to become the go-to solution for all back-office tasks involving digital currency and be known as “the tech than can keep up with the tech”.

How do you feel after reading this?