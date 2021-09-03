Power showcased at annual fitness expo

Hundreds turned out 28 Aug. for the second annual Sportista sports and fitness expo at the Arts and Recreation Centre in Camana Bay.

The event featured several fitness businesses and non-profit organisations setting up booths and promoting classes and programmes for those in attendance. Manager at Sportista Josephine Montoya told the Cayman Compass the event was aimed at bringing locals who share a common goal in fitness under one roof.

Scenes from the 2021 fitness expo 1 of 9

How do you feel after reading this?