Eleven Cayman sailors hit the waters of Miami’s Biscayne Bay in early March to represent the Cayman Islands Sailing Club against hundreds of international competitors in the CANAM Regatta, held by the Coconut Grove Sailing Club. The event was part of the 10th anniversary of Miami Sailing Week.

The Cayman team competed in both the Optimus and Laser divisions with good results.

Cayman’s sailors had their best showing in the Optimus Green Fleet. In the final race of the day, Ciara Murphy outmanoeuvred Reece Schwartz of the United States to win in a strong finish that placed her third overall in a field of 58. Allie Capasso finished sixth overall, Alex Charlton Jones was 11th and Jayden Goddard came in 32nd.

In the Laser 4.7 fleet, brother-and-sister team Aaron and Ava Hider raced against 19 other sailors. After seven races, they both finished in the top 10, Aaron getting off to a flyer and taking third place in his first race.

Adrian Pasquali came in sixth among eight sailors in the Laser Radial Fleet.

In the Optimus Champion Fleet, with 100 Sailors racing in three divisions, Cayman’s James Costa finished 46th overall. Xavier Marshall, Finn Richards and Charlie Hunn all finished in the bottom half of the field.