An employer appeared in Summary Court on Tuesday facing eight charges of failing without reasonable cause to provide a pension plan or make contributions to a pension plan for employees, with one of the charges dating from Jan. 1, 1999.

The National Pensions Law came into effect on June 1, 1998.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats called the case of Kingsley Donalds and Sons “historical” in terms of the number of employees involved and the length of time over which the offenses allegedly occurred.

For six employees, the charges referred to periods of employment starting in 2006 and ending on Oct. 24, 2018, roughly 12 years.

The shortest period of alleged non-payment was from April 1, 2009.

Defense attorney Richard Barton, who appeared for the company and for Kingsley Donalds personally, suggested that pleas could be entered at the defendants’ next appearance.

The magistrate set April 23 as the next mention date.