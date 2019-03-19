Salmonella scare prompts Pillsbury flour recall

Cayman’s Department of Environmental Health is advising the public that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall of some Pillsbury flour products due to the likelihood of salmonella contamination.

Bags of Pillsbury Unbleached All-Purpose 5lb Flour bearing best-by dates of April 19, 2020, and April 20, 2020, are being recalled.

The DEH said its environmental health officers had contacted all wholesalers and supermarkets in the Cayman Islands to ensure that they do not offer the affected product for sale to the public.

Pillsbury manafacturer Hometown Food Company says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the flour, and it voluntarily recalled the product out of an abundance of caution.

The DEH urges members of the public not to use the affected items and return previously bought packages to the point of purchase. The department also encourages those who feel that they have become ill from food containing flour as an ingredient, to contact their medical provider immediately.