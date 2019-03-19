Mariza Dixon, a resident of North Side, is the winner of the Cayman Islands Agriculture Show $20,000 raffle draw.

“I don’t know what I will do with it. Maybe I will put it in the bank, I am happy and excited … this is awesome,” said Dixon as she collected her prize money on Monday.

Her three daughters were just as excited and had some suggestions for how mum should spend the money. “I want to go shopping,” Alanis said, while Samara said she wanted to go away on a trip and Selena said she also needed a vacation.

Dixon said she bought the ticket at the gate on the day of the Agriculture Show, March 13.

In a brief ceremony, George Smith, Agricultural Society president, presented Dixon and other raffle winners with their prizes at the society’s office at the Agriculture Pavilion.

Heather Jackson won a Stihl Garden package from A.L. Thompson’s; Timmy Ebanks won an iPhone from Flow; Riley Corbin won a staycation at the Reef Resort; Leanora Smikkle received a “potted plant surprise” from Growing Beauty Nursery; Gina Connolly won dinner for two at the Wharf Restaurant; Marvell McCann won a gift of fruit trees from Vigoro; Hallie Givzio won a sailing trip for two to the Stingray Sandbar and Rum Point from Red Sail Sports.