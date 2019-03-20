Business hotel opens on West Bay Road

Cayman’s newest hotel announces itself in giant red letters on the side of West Bay Road. Locale, a boutique business hotel on the southern end of the tourist strip, opened Friday.

The derelict three-story property at the intersection with Lawrence Boulevard has been renovated and transformed into a 42-room hotel with a ground-floor restaurant.

It has opened initially with 20 rooms, as work continues on the upper floor.

Manager Tyler Welton said it was a “soft opening” to allow the first guests to give feedback as the hotel fine-tunes its operations.

“It’s a new brand and we only have one shot to make a lasting impression,” she said.

The hotel, aimed primarily at business visitors and millennials, is priced in the $300-$400 per night range. It features the Bonfire Urban Italian Kitchen restaurant, as well as a bar and ‘hang out’ area on the ground floor.

There is a swimming pool and a public beach access to the side of the property.

Aliya Dunstan, sales and marketing manager, said the first guests had been impressed with the hotel.

She said every detail, from the right kind of phone chargers in the room to ensuring the walls were well insulated enough to block out the sound of passing traffic, had been taken care of.

She said it would provide a more affordable option to some of the resorts on Seven Mile Beach, while maintaining high standards of service.

She said it was exciting to be part of the opening.

“For so long we have been dreaming of this and talking through every detail, and now we get to see it all come together,” she said. The hotel and restaurant collectively employ 42 people.

The project was developed by the Howard Hospitality Group, which was initially involved in the Margaritaville development, and is now part of a plan to bring a Grand Hyatt hotel back to Grand Cayman.