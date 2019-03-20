Spectacular cricket expected this weekend at Derek Wight Elite Finals

The first of two Cayman Cricket Derek Wight Elite Finals are set for the weekend.

Last season’s defending champions Greenies struggled through the first part of the season, and only managed one win out of four games. The men in green were under the new leadership of Chad Hauptfleisch, and with some key players missing due to personal commitments, last year’s slogan of ‘Go Green’ was definitely shown the red light.

The Cayman Cricket Academy team made of Cayman U-15 and U-19 national team youth players took a step into the big leagues for the first time and they showed that they can compete at this level. Captain Revaughn Johnson lead from the front, scoring his maiden half-century against Police CC a few weeks ago. They have a long way to go before their trip to Canada in July.

Police CC started the season with high aspirations, but even with new leadership, poor results stalked the Police team. Pearson Best, now in the twilight of his illustrious career, continued to lead in the runs category, and captain Paul Manning managed some sort of consolation by scoring a century against Greenies last weekend. Police are hoping that their future is much brighter than the results they have seen to date this season.

The finalists this year are two teams that are not new to finals. Last year’s runner-up Paramount CC will be lead by Omar Willis in yet another final. The star-studded Paramount team will be looking to win the Derek Wight cup and redeem themselves after losing last year’s final.

The team is made up of talented young cricketers, however, as the saying goes in sports, talent is not everything, and a few weeks ago their counterparts, SOL CC, beat them convincingly, outplaying them in every facet of the game.

SOL CC has returned to the finals after a one year absence, and captain Ramon Sealy is hungry for silverware. The performances from SOL CC have been inspired so far this season. They have played well as a team and are undefeated thus far.

This weekend will be a clash of the Titans, and one for the history books. Spectators hoping for a spectacle will not be disappointed.

Matches will be played at the Jimmy Powell Oval in West Bay, starting at 11 a.m.