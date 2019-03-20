Applications for the Central Caribbean Marine Institute’s Young Environmentalist Leadership Course are due April 1.

Now entering its eighth year, the course is a six-month intensive experience that teaches students about marine science and trains them as scuba divers. Enrollment is limited to 10 students.

Over the course of the spring, summer and fall semesters, participants complete their PADI open water, advanced open water, and rescue diver certifications with Go Pro Diving Cayman. They also attend two separate week-long courses with the institute’s education specialists on Grand Cayman and Little Cayman.

Students are required to work on field projects and learn to use scientific instruments and equipment to broaden their skill sets and experiences, which help them land future employment.

The education team leading the programme also guides the students with writing their CVs and conducts mock job interviews to help students prepare for the next steps to employment.

Students must submit an application then participate in an interview process to be considered for one of the coveted spots in the YELC programme.

The application can be found on the institute’s website: www.reefresearch.org. Interested students should also contact the institute directly at [email protected]