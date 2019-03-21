An interesting survey has hatched and separated Cayman opinions from shell to yolk.

Massive Media announced the result of its Chicken Elections campaign on Thursday, a faux election and a poll used to measure the views of Caymanians and expatriates on six issues facing Cayman society.

The firm polled more than 2,300 people and raised more than $14,000 for charity during the campaign. Respondents were encouraged to choose a charity to serve as their favourite beneficiary.

Every charity was assigned a chicken ‘candidate’ that would stand for certain views, and the respondents would choose the candidate and charity that best reflected their opinions.

The chicken named ‘Bronson Trussell’ was the big winner, and he helped raise $3,484 for Meals on Wheels. The election also raised $3,152 for Plastic Free Cayman, $2,504 for Jasmine, $2,162 for One Dog At a Time, $1,614 for Special Needs Foundation Cayman and $1,480 for the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.

The opinion survey yielded some interesting results. For example, 84 percent of respondents were in favour of the ongoing iguana cull, by far the biggest landslide of any of the polling issues. Fifty-seven percent of voters preferred private health insurance as opposed to some form of national health insurance.

Another question was asked about legalising marijuana, and 51.7 percent preferred to keep it illegal, while 48.3 thought legalisation might be a good idea. Fifty-eight percent of respondents approved of some sort of ban on single-use plastics, while 41.7 percent would prefer no ban.

Fifty-three percent of the participants approved of legalising gay marriage, while 46.8 were against that idea. And 54.5 percent of voters would vote for some form of restriction on private development.

Massive Media reached some clear conclusions from the survey, but it also warned that the demographics of the survey were not necessarily representative of Cayman as a whole.

Sixty-one percent of respondents were Caymanian, and just 38.7 were expatriates. Sixty-four percent of the participants were women. Massive Media pointed out in its survey summary that half of Cayman’s population is expatriate, and the online nature of the survey may have provided some skewed results because some demographic groups do not have immediate access to the internet.

But having said that, some trends emerged in dissecting the data.

“Expatriates demonstrated far more progressive views than Caymanians,” Massive Media found in its polling, adding, “As income level rose, so did progressive views.”

Massive Media also found that “respondents became more progressive the more educated they were”.

Surprisingly, the youngest groups – 15 and younger and ages 16-24 – demonstrated the least progressive views among both the Caymanian population and also among the expatriates.

Forty-two percent of respondents reported an income of less than $60,000, and 65.4 percent of voters said that they currently have full-time employment. Sixty-three percent of respondents reported that they have an associate degree, a bachelor’s degree or a graduate degree.