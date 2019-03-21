Twenty-four teams from eight high schools will compete in a series of underwater technical events Saturday at the fourth annual Cayman Islands SeaPerch Challenge.

Students will compete in two events: an in-pool obstacle course they guide their robotic vehicles through, and a rescue mission and recovery course that requires them to operate their vehicles through an “evolving environment”, according to event organisers. The latter event was inspired by the rescued Thai football team, who spent days trapped in a cave last year.

In addition, participants document their design, construction and modification process in an engineering journal, which is graded by the judges from the Webb Institute, an undergraduate naval architecture and engineering college.

The event at the Camana Bay Sports Complex pool is open to the public, and scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

To learn more about SeaPerch and other events by the organiser, go to www.mindsinspired.ky.