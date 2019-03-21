Applications are open for the Rubis Top Student 2019 awards, which provide $15,000 worth of financial grants to students aged 7-12 in the Cayman Islands.

Deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on April 12. The winners will be announced June 12.

Applicants will be judged by two independent panels. Runners-up will receive financial grants of $1,000 each with the finalist being awarded $5,000. One of the grants will be designated for a special needs student who participates. This is the third time the biennial contest has been held.

“RUBiS understands the best way to encourage the youth of [the] Cayman Islands is to provide a financial grant which would assist young people with the necessary tools they need to further pursue and develop their passions,” said Jermaine Sharpe, head of marketing and sales, in a news release.

“Every day we see parents pulling into our service stations as they drive their children around to all their various activities,” he said. “It’s a tough job for these parents, and if we can help make life a little easier for them with a financial grant towards their children’s activities, we are pleased to do so.”

Students, with their parents or legal guardian’s permission, can enter by completing an online application and submitting a video showcasing the entrant’s skill and talent at www.rubiscaymanislands.com.