Greenhouse, Deloitte dominate week 3 of CIFFA CoEd League

CoEd Teams were on fire for week 3 of the Burger King Flag Football CoEd League.

The first game under the lights was a nail-biting showdown between Maples and Burger King. Deontae Andrews was the recipient of most of Maples throws, courtesy of Cindy Joe, scoring three touchdowns. However, Burger King had an agenda of their own with Quarterback Gary Rutty providing touchdown opportunities to Angel Rutty, Betsy Smith, Richard Campbell and Ryan Smith. The game ended with Burger King topping Maples, 25-24.

Field 2 also saw a heated matchup, between Bogle Insurance and Magnum Chargers. Bogle had some great offensive plays by Khadijah Chisholm and Rupert Whittaker, with Albert Whittaker also proving a force for his team, both offensively and defensively. The game ended in Bogle’s favour, 23-6.

The 7:30 p.m. matchups featured Deloitte against Glasshouse.

Glasshouse struggled on offence throughout the game but managed to maintain a strong defence overall. Despite Abdull Patterson scoring a touchdown for Glasshouse, they would still come up short against Deloitte, who had touchdowns by Carly Dignam, Anya Edun and Chris Bennett, courtesy of their Quarterback James Stephen. The game ended 25-6 in Deloitte’s favour.

On field 2, Tribe Tattoo went up against Dolphin Discovery. Andrew Wisdom supplied Tribe teammates Maurice Mclaughlin and Maleke Ebanks with touchdown opportunities. Discovery had a great game both offensively and defensively, but ultimately lost by a touchdown, as the game ended 12-7 in favour of Tribe Tattoo.

The final games of the night continued the excitement. Cayman National went up against Cayman Auto, and in the first play of the match for Cayman Auto, Kara Rankine ran a 50 yard touchdown. Robbie Cribb’s quarterbacking skills provided opportunities for several further touchdowns. However, Cayman National was also a force both offensively and defensively. Adrian Rowe scored two touchdowns and two extra points, while Daniel Cancencia scored one touchdown and an extra point. In the end, Cayman Auto took the win, 36-29.

On Field 2, Greenhouse challenged Cayman Water. Cayman Water was no match for their seasoned opponents as David Taylor’s quarterback skills supplied Erica Bosch and Latoya McLean with touchdowns, with Taylor adding two touchdowns of his own in the mix. The game ended with Greenhouse blowing out Cayman Water 33-2.

Week 4 resumes Friday, March 29. For information regarding the association or game schedule, email [email protected]