At the end of what was considered one of the more competitive weeks of the Burger King Coed Flag Football league, Popeyes and The Bird were the teams left standing with undefeated records.

PD’s, which had been in a three-way tie for first, dropped to fourth place after its week four 20-6 loss to Deloitte.

The Bird edged Tribe 19-18 to keep its win streak intact.

The game was level pegging from start to finish. Tribe’s quarterback Carlo Ylagan passed to teammate Ed Pellot-Rosa who ran it downfield for the first touchdown of the game. The Bird evened the score just before halftime, with Jonathan Allen getting the touchdown and Ashley Wood converting the extra point.

The second half was equally competitive, with both teams earning points. Tribe seemed to be closing in on a victory, leading by a touchdown with just minutes left in the game, when The Bird scored a touchdown and an extra point for the narrow win.

Popeyes remained undefeated with a 14-7 win over Burger Shack.

Burger Shack scored first, catching their opposition while they were cold early in the opening half, with a series of plays culminating in a 30-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Paul Laidlaw. However, Popeyes regrouped and responded, earning two touchdowns and conversions.

Standings following week four: