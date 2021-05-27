Deloitte, Cayman Auto, PD’s and Magnum all earned a place in the Burger King Coed Flag Football league semi-finals after winning their respective matches in the playoffs, on Friday, 21 May, at the Ed Bush Stadium.

In the first match of the night, Deloitte crushed Tribe 35-12. Deloitte’s Taj Haye opened the scoring with a touchdown early in the first half, followed by a touchdown from teammate Christopher Bennett after a key interception. Tribe rallied with Ed Pellot-Rosa giving his team their first six points but the extra point was missed.

In the second half, Tribe’s Matt Ellis earned a touchdown for his team but it wasn’t enough as Deloitte continued their dominance, running in several touchdowns to win the game and secure their place in the semis.

Cayman Auto was scheduled to face Burger King in their playoff match. However, a lack of players forced Burger King to forfeit, which gave Cayman Auto an automatic spot in the semi-finals.

In the third match, PD’s stopped Burger Shack 14-6 in what was considered the most competitive match of the night. The first half went scoreless. However, in the second half, as fatigue started to set in, the game slowly started to change with PD’s Fabio Gall finding the end zone first, followed by a successful conversion for the extra point. Both teams then scored a touchdown each, with PD’s maintaining a winning edge.

The final game featured the Magnum Chargers picking up a clean sheet 19-0 win against Maples.

The semi-finals are scheduled to take place Friday, 28 May, at the Ed Bush Stadium, starting at 7pm, with the finals following immediately after.