Popeyes takes top position in CoEd Flag league

At the end of round six in the Burger King Coed Flag Football league, Popeyes defeated The Bird 21-14 in what was an inevitable clash for first place.

The Bird entered the match with an undefeated record, after defending champions Popeyes tasted defeat for the first time against Tribe during week five.

The Bird scored first on a drive from David Taylor, but they missed the extra point. However, Popeyes’ quarterback Brendon Malice went on the attack, passing to Larue Nixon for a touchdown followed by an extra point to take the lead.

In the second half, both teams were able to score several times, but it was Popeyes’ Nick Roberts who notched the final touchdown, to end the game 21-14, and handing The Bird their first loss.