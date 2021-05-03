Popeyes defeats PD’s 21-20 in flag football league play

With only two weekends left ahead of the playoffs in the Burger King Coed Flag Football league, the remaining games become critical as teams vie for post-season berths.

With that goal in mind, at the end of round seven, Popeyes defeated PD’s by one point to maintain their league-leading position and secure a place in the playoffs.

Dimitri Chisholm of PD’s scored a touchdown on the team’s first drive to take an early 6-0 lead. However, PD’s would fail to convert the extra point which eventually did them no favours as they tried to secure the win.

Popeyes did not waste scoring opportunities in their first offensive play, with quarterback Brendon Malice connecting with LaRue Nixon on a touchdown, also notching the extra point, to go ahead 7-6.

The game remained competitive in the second half with Cueme Parker and Fabio Gall adding two more touchdowns for PD’s and Popeyes’ Glenita Logan and Brian Bodden also making their contributions to their team point tally.

PD’s would attempt a final rally with less than five minutes left on the clock, but an interception from Bodden, denying Parker a reception, secured the game for Popeyes, who won 21-20.

Standings following week seven: