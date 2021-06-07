Deloitte and Cayman Auto took home the hardware in their respective divisions in the Burger King Flag Football CoEd League finals at the Ed Bush Stadium on Friday, 28 May.

In the first match, Cayman Auto picked up their first-ever B division championship in a convincing 19-6 win over Sandbar. Following that game, Deloitte dethroned defending champion Popeyes by a score of 18-14 to take the A division finals.

The B division game started with Sandbar taking the lead after a touchdown from Michael Swaby, but failed to convert the extra point. Cayman Auto answered with an 80-yard touchdown run. However, they also missed the extra point, so the half ended 6-6.

In the second half, despite Sandbar’s efforts to move forward, they couldn’t break through Cayman Auto’s tight defence. The eventual winners then took control, with touchdowns from Michael Smikle and Jahrion Bodden completing the scoring.

In the A division championship match, Deloitte scored first after a pass-interference penalty on a deep throw to Taj Haye gave them good field position, which they capitalised on with a Jordan Cacho touchdown, for a 6-0 lead.

However, Popeyes’ Brendan Malice responded with a pass to LaRue Nixon, who turned a 5-yard catch into a 50-yard run for a touchdown. Popeyes converted the extra point, and ended the first half ahead 7-6.

In the second half, Deloitte regained the lead, scoring two unanswered touchdowns, to go up 18-7. Popeyes then put together a drive for a touchdown and an extra point, but it wasn’t enough as the final whistle blew with Deloitte four points ahead.