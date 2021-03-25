Trio still undefeated in flag football league

Popeyes, PD’s and The Bird continue to dominate the Burger King Coed Flag Football league.

All three teams won their respective matches by clean sheets at the Ed Bush Stadium on Friday, 19 March, during week three of league play.

Popeyes beat Credit Union 21-0 to extend their winning ways. Popeyes came out swinging, with a touchdown coming early from Abdul Patterson off Brendon Malice’s assist, followed by LaRue Nixon completing the extra point.

In the second half, Malice, Patterson and Nixon were working hand-in-hand once again. Malice threw another touchdown to LaRue, followed by a point from teammate Ryan Pull.

Patterson changed his position to quarterback, passing to Nixon, who again capitalised with a touchdown and a point. Teammate Racquel Brown also secured a touchdown, whilst converting the extra point.

The Bird defeated Maples 28-0. The Bird’s offence and defence dominated the entire game. Quarterback David Taylor was the man behind all four touchdowns scored for his team.

Cayman Auto were looking for their first win of the season, but PD’s had other ideas, beating Cayman Auto 25-0, and extending their losing streak to three.

PD’s quarterback Demetri Chisholm found Chelsea Green for a touchdown early in the match, with Oliver Parker claiming the extra point. Despite Cayman Auto’s defensive efforts, PD’s again proved their superiority, scoring three more touchdowns, by Fabio Gall – off an interception – Green and Josh McFarlane.

Standings following week three: