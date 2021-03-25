Blues Brothers revival coming to Sandbar

Who isn’t familiar with those rambunctious siblings, Jake and Elwood, otherwise known as the Blues Brothers?

John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd really started something when they starred in the 1980 film, directed by John Landis and featuring some of the greatest musicians of the time. The likes of Aretha Franklin, Cab Calloway, James Brown, John Lee Hooker and Ray Charles all went along for the ride, contributing to the movie’s box office success.

Since then, Blues Brothers tribute acts have been found at clubs and bars throughout the world, and on Saturday, Cayman will join that group. Sandbar Daiquiri Bar and Grill in George Town is hosting a Blues Brothers Revival night, with The Fabulous 68s taking to the stage.

Dubbed ‘A Hat & Tie Affair’, guests are encouraged to dress for the occasion, with prizes for the best dressed.

The evening runs from 8-10pm, so get on your dancing shoes. There may not be four fried chickens, but there will definitely be great live entertainment.