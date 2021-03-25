Voter Voices: Jobs, speeding top concerns in West Bay

While boundary lines may separate the four constituencies that make up the district of West Bay, residents are united when it comes to the challenges impacting their communities.

Issues like unemployment, education and accessing government social support services are uppermost in the minds of residents gearing up to have their say on 14 April.

In this week’s ‘Voter Voices’, the Cayman Compass spoke to electors in the West Bay constituencies to get a sense of what matters most to them. Hear what they had to say in the video above.