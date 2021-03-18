Trio shares first place in flag football

Week two of the Burger King Coed Flag Football league kicked off at the Ed Bush Stadium Friday night with three teams remaining unbeaten.

Popeyes, PD’s and The Bird all moved to 2-0 after wins in their round two matches.

After defeating Magnum Chargers in round one, reigning champions Popeyes defeated veterans Deloitte, in a game that ended 13-6.

Coed flag football week two results Magnum (6) vs Sandbar (6) The Bird (26) vs Cayman Auto (7) Credit Union (12) vs Burger King (9) Burger Shack (20) vs Tribe (6) PD’s (25) vs Maples (6) Popeyes (13) vs Deloitte (6)

PD’s dominated Credit Union 31-0 to kick off their season. The team continued its high-scoring ways in round two after winning 25-6 against Maples.

Finally, The Bird picked back up from where they left off. After a 20-0 clean sheet victory against Burger Shack, The Bird beat Cayman Auto 26-7.

Standings following week two