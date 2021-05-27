COVID protocols too restrictive

I would like to address the entry restrictions currently in place due to COVID.
Many of us long-time visitors to Cayman feel the restrictions should allow anyone with fully completed vaccinations to be allowed to return to visiting our favourite destination.
Thousands in the US are primed and ready to help return your economy to where it needs to be.
If we’re vaccinated, what’s the problem? My time share misses me!
Bruce Tanner
