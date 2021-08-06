Long-time visitor skipping Cayman

Being a frequent traveller to Grand Cayman over the last 30 years, for weeks or even months at a time, it seemed only natural to celebrate my upcoming wedding on Seven Mile Beach.

We’re planning or, should I say, trying, to plan this ceremony/celebration for early November, but like all other travellers coming from the US and in my case, Florida, we really have no idea if it’s possible to move forward with our plans. The five-phase reopening guidelines clearly state that in order to avoid quarantining at phase 3 we will have to verify ‘electronically’ that all of us who are vaccinated can verify in fact that we have been fully vaccinated.

With the only evidence of our vaccinations being in the form of a card issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and no central database to back it up, the proposed reopening isn’t what it seems. Without any other form of confirmation available to verify our vaccinations, it appears like we will have to scratch Grand Cayman off our travel plans again this year, regrettably, unless the unobtainable figure of 80% fully vaccinated for your residents is obtained.

I know we’re not not alone as the vast majority of Americans are in the same predicament. Is this reopening plan really a reopening plan at all? From where I’m sitting it’s going to be along time before Americans will be able to come back to your island if the current guidelines are not modified and made more realistic/achievable.

Bill Hunter

