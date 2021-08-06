Glocal.guru is the new service that offers its subscribers daily push notifications with links to hand-picked selection of worldwide offers on Fashion and Travel. Although we search the world to find the very best, we honor our roots in Italy, with a focus on showcasing opportunities to travel and experience Italy’s many attractions, as well as the country’s tradition of high quality artisan manufactured products.

Glocal.guru focuses on quality, offering subscribers a way to discover luxury goods at affordable prices and be informed of the latest trends. It also provides access to deals not found anywhere else from less well-known sources, even if obvious – shop directly from Italy and tax free too; VAT removed!

Safety is a priority, as only vetted and verified sellers can ever make a selection. Glocal.guru is utterly dedicated to ensuring the best possible experience for our clients.

Glocal.guru service is safe and simple and easy to use. Not willing to subscribe – you can still visit our highlights section as a free user with regularly changing styles.

In a world of almost unlimited online shopping options and growing scams, Glocal.guru is the perfect place for users to find exclusive offers, rare finds, hand-picked styles, while staying safe and not breaking the bank.

Visit https://glocal.guru now.