Flags fly half-mast for Wellesley Howell

National flags at all government buildings have been lowered to half-mast today (6 Aug.) out of respect for Wellesley Howell, who passed away on 23 July at the age of 106.

Howell had been Cayman’s oldest person.

A government statement on Thursday evening announced that flags would be flown half-mast at all Cayman Islands public buildings Friday in honour of the well-known shoemaker and saxophonist who was “renowned and beloved as great contributor to the community through his craftsmanship and music”.

His funeral will take place Saturday, 7 Aug. at the First Baptist Church on Crewe Road. Viewing will be held from 1:30pm-2:30pm with the funeral service following immediately after.

In a statement last week to the Cayman Compass following Howell’s passing, his family said, they were “immensely thankful” to have been able to make many beautiful memories with him.

“In his humble and powerfully determined style, after our mother died in 2012, he was adamant that he wanted to stay in the home they shared. We are thankful that we were able to provide the care he needed at his home. Even at 106 years old, he was remarkably active and very sharp mentally; he enjoyed playing his saxophone, loved a spirited game of dominoes, and was still working at his shoe shop one day a week,” the emailed statement said.

Howell was born in Chesterfield, St. Mary, Jamaica, on 7 Jan. 1915, and first came to the Cayman Islands in 1958 at the invitation of Caymanian band leader S.E. Nembhard, who sought Howell’s services as a saxophone player..

After marrying his wife Alma, who passed away in 2012, Howell settled permanently in Cayman and earned his living as a shoemaker at his shop, a well-known George Town landmark.

Howell continued to play his saxophone until his passing, his family said.

“He was able to work at his shoe shop on Saturday, July 17th, play his sax on Tuesday, July 20th, and was able to walk with some assistance on the morning of Thursday, July 22nd, before passing peacefully on the morning of Friday, July 23rd. We love him endlessly and will miss him terribly,” the Howell family statement said.

In a tribute, the Council of Older Persons said Howell “showed us how to live a blessed and meaningful life: be friendly; motivate others; love and support our families; and to take time to do what we enjoy”.