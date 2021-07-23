Wellesley Howell, Cayman’s oldest person, passes away at 106

Cayman’s oldest person, Wellesley Augustus Howell, has passed away.

The shoemaker and saxophonist died today, Friday, 23 July, at the age of 106. He was born on 7 Jan. 1915 in Chesterfield, St. Mary, in Jamaica.

He was a well-known and well-loved member of the Cayman community.

His iconic Shedden Road shoe shop, which opened 43 years ago, has been a landmark in George Town for decades and was a popular stop for many who sought shoe repairs and some solid life advice from a man who had seen it all.

The centenarian was featured several times over the years in the Cayman Compass and would often share his secret to living a good and long life.

To prepare for old age, Howell advised in a previous interview, “Do right in life,” and when it comes to dealing with the future, “just laugh”.

He arrived in Cayman in 1958 at the invitation of Caymanian band leader S.E. Nembhard, who wanted Howell’s services as a saxophone player.

After staying on the island for six months, he returned to Jamaica to get married but later came back to Cayman to rejoin Nembhard’s band. He also took up shoemaking.

Howell was widowed in 2012, when his wife, Alma Baronis Howell, passed away at age 80.

He often said his favourite place was home, and his love was music, which he called the most enjoyable thing in his life.

Tributes poured in on social media as news of Howell’s passing spread.

Lucille Seymour, a former George Town legislator, posted condolences on her Facebook page, describing him as a “great contributor to the Cayman Islands in music craftsmanship”.

Describing him as an icon, Seymour said, “As a young woman growing up, he taught me humility, how to be proud of myself and what I do. To work hard and be somebody. He reminded me that a girl from Shedden Road can be empowered to give others a chance to also be somebody. This is a man I will always remember and by his own quiet and humble ways [he] helped us to be extraordinary people,” she said.

She extended her condolences to the Howell family.

“We, the people of Cayman Islands, wish to share our sympathies with his family Wesley Howell, Carl Faud and Lyneth Monteith and their families. He was a great contributor through his craft and music and inspired us on how to love and respect one another,” she wrote.

The Compass has reached out to the Howell family and we are awaiting a response.

View Howell’s last interview with the Compass below as he talked about his love for music and dominoes.

Jewel Levy contributed to this article.