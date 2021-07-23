Cayman Health provides essential health and wellness information for Cayman Islands’ residents and visitors.

Produced by Compass Media, this annual publication is a comprehensive go-to resource that includes informative health and wellness articles along with highlighting Cayman’s world-class healthcare facilities, practitioners, products and services.

It is divided into eight specialty sections: General Health and Wellness; Maternal, Infant and Child Health; Mental Health; Health Administration and Policy; Cancer Care in Cayman; Veterinary; and an accredited First Aid Guide. The final section is the Directory that provides detailed listings of healthcare practitioners, facilities and support services in the Cayman Islands and abroad.

The publication is hand-delivered to 5,000 select households on Grand Cayman in an eco-tote bag sponsored by Health City Cayman Islands. It is also on general island-wide distribution, enjoying great visibility in high-traffic areas, along with a strong digital presence.

Just as there are many ways to foster a healthy and balanced lifestyle – from regular health screenings and nutrition to stress management – Cayman Health serves as a valuable resource to encourage people to make health and well-being a priority.

Health and wellness at your fingertips

Integrating print and digital technology, Cayman Health is an essential and authoritative health and wellness resource for the Cayman Islands.

The benefits:

• 7,500 printed copies

• Thousands of online searches

• Eight specialty sections with supporting content

• Free online directory listings and ad banners available

Online Distribution

At caymanhealth.com, plus CaymanCompass.com, Cayman Health e-newsletter, and Cayman Compass social media pages.

Print Distribution

• Households on-island

• Hospitals

• Health clinics

• Dental clinics

• Pharmacies

• Spas and wellness centres

• Fitness facilities

• Offices

• Hotels

• Magazine stands

Advertise with us: [email protected] | T: (345) 949-5111

For more information, visit caymanhealth.com.