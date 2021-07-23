For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

The National Hurricane Centre has projected that an area of low pressure off the southeastern United States coastline could develop into a tropical depression in the coming days.

The Miami-based storm centre, in its afternoon advisory Friday for the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, said the area of low pressure continues to produce a large region of disorganised showers and thunderstorms.

“Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for additional development and a tropical depression could form over the next couple of days as the system meanders over the Gulf Stream, just offshore of the southeastern United States,” the NHC bulletin said.

The system has a 40% chance of formation through 48 hours or through the next five days.

It poses no threat to the Cayman Islands at this time.

The track of the weather system is yet to be projected, but it outer bands are close to the Bahamas.

The NHC is also projecting heavy rainfall in Southern Central America.

“High moisture levels, persistent strong trade wind flow, and favorable conditions aloft will together support heavy rainfall for much of southern Central America through early next week. The heaviest rain is expected over the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica and southeast Nicaragua,” the NHC said.

These rains, it added, could cause significant flooding and mudslides in some

areas. Currently, scattered moderate convection is noted along the Caribbean coast from northern Costa Rica through western Panama.