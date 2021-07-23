Check out our 2021 Summer Olympics home page for extensive coverage on Cayman’s athletes.
Cayman’s Olympians took centre stage Friday as they participated in the Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony, with swimmers Brett Fraser and Jillian Crooks sharing the flag-bearer duties. With the #TeamCayman hashtag, Cayman Islands fans supported them from afar.
Related Videos
Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.
A wonderful experience for our athletes. I must say however, the Flow TV coverage of the Olympics via Sportsmax is abysmal and the network coverage from NBC and CNBC is blacked out on their Flow channels.