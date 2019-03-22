Man found dead in Brac in suspected hit-and-run

In a suspected hit-and-run, a man was found dead in the street early Friday morning on Watering Place Road in Cayman Brac, police reported.

Emergency services and police responded to the scene, near Esperanza Bar, just before 4 a.m. following a 911 call about a man found unresponsive in the street. A doctor attended the scene where the man was pronounced dead.

No vehicle was present at the location and police indicated, “circumstances strongly suggest a hit-and-run.”

Watering Place Road was closed for investigation and traffic was being diverted through Anne Tatum Road and Ashton Reid Drive.

Police have asked that anyone with any information about this incident to contact the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331. Information can also be submitted anonymously on this website, or through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online.