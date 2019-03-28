Family fun day this Saturday

The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation is hosting a Family Fun Day on Seven Mile Public Beach on Saturday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Royal Palms Beach Club.

Organisers say the event will offer lots of activities for the whole family, including paddleboard races, beach volleyball, face painting, snow cones, environmental games, colouring, story time and much more.

For food lovers, there will be barbecue sliders on the grill and a cash bar.

All the funds collected will go to the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation.

Entry is $5. There will be raffle prizes and a shark jaw competition for visitors to guess the number of teeth in a shark mouth to win a prize.