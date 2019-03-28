Upcoming films in April: Something for everyone

There is a definite mix of movies to see at the cinema in April. From horror to comedy and a bit of action thrown in, you’ll find something to suit your taste in the lineup.

Get your online tickets at www.fandango.com where you’ll fimd the latest schedule.

April 5

‘Pet Sematary’

Based on the novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home.

April 12

‘Shazam!’

Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.

‘Hellboy’

Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy, caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.

‘Little’

Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself.

April 19

‘Spies in Disguise’

Super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple cannot learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril.

‘Breakthrough’

After drowning and being declared dead for almost an hour, a boy comes back to life when his mother begins to pray.

‘The Curse of La Llorona’

In 1970s Los Angeles, the legendary ghost La Llorona is stalking the night – and the children. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother, a social worker and her own kids are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope of surviving La Llorona’s deadly wrath is a disillusioned priest who practices mysticism to keep evil at bay.

April 26

‘Avengers: Endgame’

Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers – Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner – must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos – the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.