BREAKING: Chief Justice rules same-sex marriage is legal

***Update, 3:00 p.m.***

Same-sex marriage is legal in the Cayman Islands after a landmark judgment in Grand Court this morning. Chief Justice Anthony Smellie ruled that the definition of marriage as between a man and a woman was unconstitutional and violated multiple rights.

He ordered that the local law be changed to reflect that same-sex couples are allowed equal access to marriage as heterosexual couples.

His ruling followed a petition by Caymanian Chantelle Day and her partner Vickie Bodden Bush.

As she left the court Friday, Day said of the judgement, “It shows that love wins and I am really happy that the right result was received today.”

Around 80 people were present in the courtroom for the ruling, with many applauding after the chief justice issued his ruling.

Day and Bodden Bush brought a joint judicial review and constitutional challenge after the government refused the couple’s application to marry in April last year.

Chief Justice Smellie ordered in his ruling that section 2 of the Marriage Law be changed to state “‘Marriage’ means the union between two people as one another’s spouses.”

He stated: “This Court is … bound not to allow the violation of the Petitioners’ rights to continue without redress. The Constitution, in its mandatory requirement that the Law be brought into conformity, must prevail. The Petitioners and their daughter are entitled to the indignities to which they have been subjected being put to an immediate end by the Court.”

The couple’s attorney, Ben Tonner, issued this statement after the ruling: “Chantelle and Vickie are delighted that their relationship has been recognised at long last. The Chief Justice’s decision demonstrates in unequivocal terms that the rule of law and the democratic values of human dignity, equality and freedom are alive and well in the Cayman Islands.”

Attorney General Samuel Bulgin described the judgment as “very interesting”.

He told reporters as he left court, “Understandably, the government will have to take some time to consider it and think about how to move forward.”

