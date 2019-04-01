Government school registration now open

Government school registration for the 2019-2020 school year is under way and will be open until June 28.

To be eligible for reception classes, students need to be age 4 by Aug. 31. Children who are 5 by the same date can register for Year 1. Registration for older students who are transferring, re-entering or new to the system also needs to be completed before June 28.

Reception classes are available at Sir John A. Cumber, George Town, Prospect, Savannah, Bodden Town, North Side and East End primary schools on Grand Cayman, and West End and Creek primary schools on Cayman Brac.

Registration forms are available at government schools, the Department of Education Services at 130 Thomas Russell Way, George Town, the Cayman Brac Teacher’s Centre on Cayman Brac or at www.des.edu.ky. Completed forms must be returned to the Department of Education Services or the Cayman Brac Teachers Centre. All first-time registering students need copies of the following documents:

The child’s birth certificate;

The child’s immunisation card (In the case of non-compliance due to health or religious reasons, the parent must complete a DES immunisation exempt form);

Documentation of the child’s immigration residency category (non-Caymanian students; i.e., birth certificate, passport, status letter/certificate, RS 101 form, copy of parents’ government contract);

Proof of address in the form of a utility bill, notarised lease or notarised ‘Parent Affidavit Form’ accompanied by a utility bill, drivers licence or voter ID in the parents’ name or, if renting, the landlord’s, owner’s or leaseholder’s names;

If the child is being admitted from another school, either local and overseas, a report from the most recent school year should be provided. Students with special needs requirements should have a record of their most recent psychological evaluation.

Medical examinations with the public health nurse. Parents can also arrange for an examination from a private doctor. The medical examination must be completed before a child is enrolled. An approved list of Health Services Authority private doctors is available on the Education Ministry’s website.

Parents will receive notification from the school of their child’s placement for September. Children registered after June 28 cannot be guaranteed space at their nearest school.

Priority for admission to government schools is assigned as follows: