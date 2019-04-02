The Cayman Islands recorded another record month for stayover tourism in February, with nearly 45,000 visitors arriving on the islands. The figure is an increase of more than 12 percent on the same period last year, which was itself a record.

Cruise arrivals in February were down slightly on the same month last year but are up overall for the year.

According to the Department of Tourism, “February’s contribution brings total visitation inclusive of stayover and cruise for the first two months of 2019 to 554,586, an increase of 7.01 percent over the same period in 2018, and the highest visitation in recorded history.”

According to a press release from the department, the increased visitation boosted the economy with an estimated $145 million spent by visitors in the first two months of the year.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said in a statement, “Our thriving tourism sector continues to be a major contributor to the growth of our local economy. We are pleased that the investment in our tourism product from both the public and private sector positively impacts Caymanians and those who have made this dynamic sector their profession.”

A host of planned new hotel developments is expected to boost arrivals further over the next few years, the press release indicated.

Rosa Harris, director of tourism for the Cayman Islands, added, “In the Cayman Islands, we know our greatest asset is our people. The Ministry and Department of Tourism are committed to continued development of our local tourism workforce through nationwide customer service training, tertiary education scholarships and continued increases in the vocational certification programme through our school of hospitality studies.”