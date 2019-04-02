Articled clerks Gemma Cowan and Sophie Dibb have completed their legal training with law firm Walkers. They were called to the Cayman Islands Bar on March 27, making them the 50th and 51st Caymanian attorneys trained by the firm since it started its articled clerk programme in 1983.

Ingrid Pierce, global managing partner at Walkers, moved the applications before Justice Richard Williams.

“We are thrilled to have trained more than 50 Cayman Islands attorneys-at-law so far,” Pierce said. “It is always rewarding to see bright, ambitious trainees complete Walkers’ comprehensive 18-month Articled Clerk Training Programme.”

Cowan was the recipient of the 2013 Walkers’ Legal Scholarship. She attended St. Ignatius Catholic School before undertaking her LLB at the University of Bristol, graduating with upper second-class honours in 2016.

During her time at Bristol, Cowan become a published author in the University of Bristol’s Law Journal and was an active member of the Lawyers Without Borders Pro-Bono Society. In 2017, she completed her LPC at the University of Law, London Moorgate and was awarded a distinction. She was articled to Dorothy Scott, a partner in Walkers’ Investment Funds Group.

“Completing my Articles at Walkers has been an invaluable experience. The support and the extensive training I received from all members of the firm demonstrates the significance and value that Walkers places on the Articled Clerk Programme,” Cowan said. “Working side-by-side with a collection of the industry’s top professionals on a daily basis has provided me with the knowledge, skills and confidence necessary to fully prepare me for a successful career as a newly qualified lawyer.”

Dibb was a recipient of the 2016 Walkers’ Legal Scholarship. She graduated as salutatorian from Cayman International School and undertook her LLB at the University of Kent, graduating with upper second-class honours in 2015. Having completed her LLB, Dibb went on to complete a Masters in International Financial Law (LLM) at King’s College London. She then completed her legal practice course at the University of Law, London Moorgate and was awarded a distinction. She was articled to James Burch, a partner in Walkers’ Finance and Corporate Group.

“As articled clerks, Walkers taught us the meaning of professionalism and dedication, and instilled in us an eagerness to learn and excel,” Dibb said. “I truly felt like a valuable member of the team throughout my training and am very excited about being admitted with an offer to join Walkers’ Investment Funds team.”

Walkers’ partner and chair of the Trainee Committee, Caroline Heal, said, “We are extremely happy to have two more talented young Caymanian attorneys join Walkers and we congratulate them on their recent admissions to the Cayman Islands Bar. We place great importance on the training our Articled Clerks, and it has been extremely rewarding for us to see Gemma and Sophie cultivate their new careers as lawyers.”