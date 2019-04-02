Young players take a stab at darts

The Cayman Islands Darts Association held its inaugural youth darts tournament at the weekend.

The association, which has launched a youth programme, hosted the competition at the Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym.

Six young darts players took part – four boys and two girls.

Organisers said the participants played a game called cricket, which is to score three of each number from 20 to 15.

Winner of the girls tournament, and overall winner, was Arianna Anglin. Runner-up in the girls competition was Kayjunette Campbell.

The winner in the boys section was Areon Anglin, with Joseph Slater, Troy Owen Jr. and Daric Ebanks in second, third and fourth place, respectively.

President of the Cayman Darts Association, Cassius Anglin, said the youth programme at the gym, which has been equipped with two dart boards, will run every Monday at 4-6 p.m.

“Our plan is to have a tournament on the last Saturday of each month, so the next tournament should take place on Saturday, April 27,” he said.

Newcomers are welcome to join, he added.

The association president said young people who compete locally will have the opportunity to be selected to Cayman’s youth team to compete in the Youth Caribbean Championships held every two years in the Caribbean and Florida.

To find out more about taking part in the youth darts programme, call Cassius Anglin on 925-7212.