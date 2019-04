The Crown offered no evidence Tuesday against Cayman Brac resident Erbin Darrell Tibbetts Jr., who had been charged with being reckless or negligent while in possession of ammunition.

Tibbetts, who had been charged in September 2017, had been scheduled for trial in Grand Court on Tuesday.

Justice Michael Wood said the court was accepting Tibbetts’s not guilty plea, before he dismissed the jury that had earlier been selected.